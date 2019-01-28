Skip to content
KWKT
Waco/Mcgregor
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texas News
National & World News
National
Washington-DC
Health News
Business
Weird News
Political News
Report It
Top Stories
Dozens of New Zealand gun owners turn over weapons for cash
Top Stories
As Barry approaches, New Orleans residents debate evacuation
Pence tour of migrant center shows men crowded in cages
9 more women file lawsuits against UCLA gynecologist
Guatemala seen as ill-prepared to absorb US-bound refugees
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Red Sox hit 3 HRs, beat Dodgers 8-1 in World Series rematch
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Red Sox LH Sale faces Dodgers
Cole Custer wins Xfinity Series race at Kentucky Speedway
Peeking Ahead at Texas A&M Football’s 2019 Season
Grieving Angels return for 1st home game since Skaggs’ death
Features
Calendar
Buy Local
Health Resource Center
Pain Stops Here
Life & Health
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Contests
Livestream
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Report It
DIREC TV Subscribers
Search
Search
Search
Austin Dillon
Countdown to Daytona: Austin Dillon ready to defend his title
Upcoming Events
90210 Countdown Clock
Enter to Win our Contests
Stonehaven’s Summer Makeover Giveaway 2019
We’ve Got Your Back
EM Nails Contest
Should I Buy or Sell
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests