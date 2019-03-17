Skip to content
Baylor
No. 2 BEARS END RUN IN OKC WITH 5-2 LOSS TO NO. 6 TCU
Baylor Softball Sweeps Lamar in Double Header
Kim Mulkey Gets 2019 Corvette From Allen Samuels
No. 6 Baylor Men’s Tennis Falls Short at No. 23 Texas Tech
Baylor Softball Battles in Series Finale vs. Texas Tech
More Baylor Headlines
No. 17 Baseball Evens Series With Oklahoma
Baylor Baseball Top Dogs in Big 12 Entering Oklahoma Series
Lady Bears NCAA National Champions After Beating Notre Dame 82-81
Lady Bears One Win Away from National Title
Lady Bears Ready for National Championship vs. Notre Dame
(6) Baylor Men’s Tennis Wins Conference Opener vs. (9) TCU
Baylor Baseball Tops Texas Southern 13-3
Baylor Softball Set for Midweek Match-up vs. Texas
Lady Bears Staying in the Moment as the prepare for Abilene Christian
Bears Drop Game Two to Cal Poly, 3-1