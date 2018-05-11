Skip to content
China Spring
Starburst Classic Winners Crowned
China Spring Comes Up Just Short Against Waxahachie Life
China Spring Defeats Hillsboro 69-41 in Bi-District Playoff
Spirited Effort From China Spring Falls Short Against Heritage
Connally Boys Bounce back with Win Over China Spring
More China Spring Headlines
Player You Can Count On: Erik Hart, China Spring
Week Nine High School Preview
Gatesville Beats China Spring 29-25
China Spring Defeats Alvarado 28-14
Connally takes Down China Spring 38-16
Brian Bell gets First Win over Trinity Christian
High School Football Preview: Week Two
China Spring Drops Heart-Breaker at State 7 on 7
Lorena Softball Sweeps Past China Spring
China Spring and Salado Split 1st Two Games of Area Series