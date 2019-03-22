Skip to content
KWKT
Waco/Mcgregor
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texas News
National & World News
National
Washington-DC
Health News
Business
Weird News
Political News
Report It
Top Stories
New Hemp law complicates marijuana laws in McLennan County
Top Stories
AP source: Russell Westbrook going to Rockets for Chris Paul
Parents of dead Hong Kong protester urge others to carry on
Race becomes new flashpoint with Pelosi, Ocasio-Cortez
US growing largest crop of marijuana for research in 5 years
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Aggies Open Orlando Invitational Against Harvard
Top Stories
Indians’ Carrasco not slowing down as he fights leukemia
Roberto Diaz shoots 62 to take John Deere Classic lead
Police report: Ex-NFL star Mark Rypien says he hit wife
Lady Bears Add Grad Transfer Cooper, From South Carolina
Features
Calendar
Buy Local
Health Resource Center
Pain Stops Here
Life & Health
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Contests
Livestream
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Report It
DIREC TV Subscribers
Search
Search
Search
Columbia County
Augusta National Women’s Amateur ticket applications now open
Upcoming Events
90210 Countdown Clock
Enter to Win our Contests
Stonehaven’s Summer Makeover Giveaway 2019
We’ve Got Your Back
EM Nails Contest
Should I Buy or Sell
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests