Crawford
Crawford Walks Off on Thorndale In a Dramatic 2A State Title Game
Crawford Softball Ready to Finish Their Fight
Crawford Softball Rallies For 6-5 State Semi-Final Win
Crawford Softball has Dominated Their Way Back to Austin
Crawford Softball rested and Ready For the Regional Final
More Crawford Headlines
Crawford Tops Valley Mills in Series Opener
Keeton Collects 200th Win as Valley Mills Beats Crawford
Crawford Boys Defeat Moody 55-46 in Double OT
Game of The Week: Riesel Defeats Crawford in First Round of Playoffs
San Saba Stays Perfect with Win Over Crawford
Crawford Tops Valley Mills 25-10
Crawford Ready to Rumble in Regional Final
Mart Relishing December Football
Crawford Ready for Showdown with Mart
Crawford Cruises Past Bosqueville