Lady Bears
Egbo, Smith to Represent Baylor WBB on USA Basketball U19 World Cup Team
Kim Mulkey’s Historical Journey From Louisiana Tech to Baylor
Kim Mulkey Gets 2019 Corvette From Allen Samuels
Lady Bears NCAA National Champions After Beating Notre Dame 82-81
Lady Bears One Win Away from National Title
More Lady Bears Headlines
Lady Bears Ready for National Championship vs. Notre Dame
Lady Bears Staying in the Moment as the prepare for Abilene Christian
Lady Bears Senior Day: Kalani Brown & Chloe Jackson Reflect
Lady Bears Dominate Oklahoma
Lady Bears On Upset Alert Down The Stretch
Lady Bears Defeat TCU 89-71
Lady Bears Defeat WVU 79-47
Lady Bears Defensively Sound
Lady Bears Open Conference Play With 73-56 Victory Over TTU
Lady Bears Adjusting to a Young Team in 2018