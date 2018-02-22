Skip to content
KWKT
Waco
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texas News
National & World News
National
Washington-DC
Health News
Business
Weird News
Political News
Report It
Top Stories
Hot weather intensifying hold on much of East, Central US
Top Stories
Nation celebrates 50th anniversary of 1st lunar footsteps
Vatican experts examine bones in search for missing girl
Ex-Marine, professor, MLB draft pick among high court clerks
Trump’s “go back” remark: In workplace, it might be illegal
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
The hot and humid weather persists. Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the details.
Top Stories
Most of Central Texas is under a heat advisory. Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the details.
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Alaphilippe still in yellow after first big Tour climb
Top Stories
The Latest: Willett shoots 65, ties best round of week
British Open marches on without its star attraction
LEADING OFF: Heat wave, surging Giants and Indians, Gio back
Mariners’ Leake lose perfect game try in 9th, blanks Angels
Features
Calendar
Buy Local
Health Resource Center
Pain Stops Here
Life & Health
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Contests
Livestream
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Report It
DIREC TV Subscribers
Search
Search
Search
Mental Health Parity
Report: Mental health patients in Texas often forced out-of-network
Upcoming Events
90210 Countdown Clock
Enter to Win our Contests
Stonehaven’s Summer Makeover Giveaway 2019
We’ve Got Your Back
EM Nails Contest
Should I Buy or Sell
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests