Skip to content
KWKT
Waco
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Lone Star News
National & World News
Health News
Business
Weird News
Political News
Report It
Weather
Weather Headlines
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Sports
Local Sports
Baylor
Texas A&M
Big Race – Indy
Big Tournament
MLB
MLB Texas
Golf
NFL
NFL Dallas
NFL Houston
NFL Draft
NCAA
NCAA Basketball
Community
Calendar
Buy Local
Health Resource Center
Ask The Experts
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Health
Pain Stops Here
Health and Medical
Life & Health
Simple Health
Contests
Livestream
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
App
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Nfl Draft
Eddie George wears No. 9 to remember McNair at NFL Draft
Getting Greedy: Browns select LSU’s Williams in second round
Dolphins acquire quarterback Josh Rosen in deal with Arizona
200,000 attend Day 1 of 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville
3 QBs and lots of defenders highlight 1st round of draft
More Nfl Draft Headlines
Buccaneers targeting Devin White to bulk up defense
The Draft in Music City: Top 3 Prospects in this year’s draft
NFL Draft: Bills looking to snag a playmaking Tight End
Nashville teens with troubled pasts cook for, serve NFL stars, Draft prospects
Draft Day is here: Nashville takes center stage as NFL Draft weekend begins
Ride sharing companies finding ways to counter NFL Draft road closures
Draft week chatter: For 49ers, it’s Bosa or bust
What fans CAN’T bring into the NFL Draft
Titans hope fan base grows from hosting NFL Draft
Inside an NFL Draft war room