Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
96°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texas News
National & World News
National
Washington-DC
Health News
Business
Weird News
Political News
Report It
Top Stories
Trump concedes he may watch ‘a little’ of Mueller testimony
Top Stories
Pope urges concrete measures to protect Syrian civilians
The Latest: UK says it will bolster security for shipping
Kosovo prime minister formally hands in resignation letter
The victim of a mall robbery Sunday may have been targeted
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Cooler weather is on the way. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye gives us the details.
Top Stories
When is the next chance of rain? Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye tells us when to break out the umbrellas.
Top Stories
The hot and humid weather persists. Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the details.
Most of Central Texas is under a heat advisory. Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the details.
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
NFL suspends Seahawks DL Reed for 6 games
Top Stories
Falcons open camp with questions about hiring of Durkin
Peaty, Hosszu extend dominance at world swim championships
Horton applauded by fellow swimmers for stand against Sun
Expectations for Texas A&M in 2019
Features
Calendar
Buy Local
Health Resource Center
Pain Stops Here
Life & Health
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Contests
Livestream
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Report It
DIREC TV Subscribers
Search
Search
Search
Storm Chasers
‘Hardcore storm chasers’ illustrate extreme winds of Hurricane Irma
Upcoming Events
90210 Countdown Clock
Enter to Win our Contests
Stonehaven’s Summer Makeover Giveaway 2019
We’ve Got Your Back
EM Nails Contest
Should I Buy or Sell
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests