Temple
2019 State 7-on-7 Pools Released
Temple ISD Names Franklin Their New Head Softball Coach
Midway Dominates Second Half, Defeating Temple 59-35
Week Eleven High School Football Preview
Midway Wins Massive Tilt in T-Town in Fox 44 Game of The Week
More Temple Headlines
Week Ten High School Football Preview
Steadily Improving Midway, Ready For Tough Test on Friday Night
Fox 44 Football Preview: Week Six
Play of The Week: Week Four
Temple Trounces Cedar Ridge
Friday Night Football Fever Preview: Temple
Tem-Cats Historic Run Finishes in 5A State Semifinals
Tem-Cats Relish The Opportunity to Represent Temple
Temple Advances to The Regional Tournament
Temple Sends Eight to the Next Level