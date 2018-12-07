Skip to content
KWKT
Waco/Mcgregor
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texas News
National & World News
National
Washington-DC
Health News
Business
Weird News
Political News
Report It
Top Stories
NY power outage knocks out subways, businesses, elevators
Top Stories
Fossil of bone-crushing mammal a first in the US Northwest
Top Puerto Rican officials resigns over profanity-laced chat
Slain Canadian-Somali journalist Nalayeh a trailblazer
Court order blocking contraception exemptions upheld
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Twins’ Kepler homers in 5 straight at-bats vs Indians’ Bauer
Top Stories
The Latest: Newman and Houf both fail inspection before race
Storm looking into abuse allegations against Natasha Howard
Nationals place ace Max Scherzer on 10-day injury list
Parel takes advantage of Goosen’s woes in Senior Players
Features
Calendar
Buy Local
Health Resource Center
Pain Stops Here
Life & Health
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Contests
Livestream
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Report It
DIREC TV Subscribers
Search
Search
Search
West Point
Virginia HS teacher at center of transgender controversy terminated after school board hearing
Upcoming Events
90210 Countdown Clock
Enter to Win our Contests
Stonehaven’s Summer Makeover Giveaway 2019
We’ve Got Your Back
EM Nails Contest
Should I Buy or Sell
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests