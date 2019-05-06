BREAKING: It’s a Boy!

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrives for her baby shower at the Mark Hotel on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).

Prince Harry says his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has given birth to a baby boy. Prince Harry says he and Meghan are still thinking of names for their newborn boy.

She went into labor early Monday with their first child, Buckingham Palace said.

The couple has said they didn’t find out the baby’s sex in advance.

The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne and Queen Elizabeth II’s eighth great-grandchild. Harry is the younger son of Prince Charles, the next in line to the throne, and the late Princess Diana, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997.

The child will be eligible for dual British-U.S. citizenship if Meghan and Harry want to go through the application process.