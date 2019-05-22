Skip to content
KWKT
Waco
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Lone Star News
National & World News
Health News
Business
Weird News
Political News
Report It
Weather
Weather Headlines
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Sports
Local Sports
Baylor
Texas A&M
Big Race – Indy
Big Tournament
MLB
MLB Texas
Golf
NFL
NFL Dallas
NFL Houston
NFL Draft
NCAA
NCAA Basketball
Community
Calendar
Buy Local
Health Resource Center
Ask The Experts
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Health
Pain Stops Here
Health and Medical
Life & Health
Simple Health
Contests
Livestream
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
App
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Washington
300 migrant children at border moved to new facility
SCOTUS throws out case where black jurors were treated differently
Democrats push for gun background checks
Trump Admin. loosens standards for coal emissions
Democrats decry Trump’s deportation plan
More Washington Headlines
PAVE Act introduced to increase election security
Trump announces new health insurance rules
Lawmakers want firm protections for non-citizen veterans
Senators spar over southern border crisis solution
Gun control groups fight for federal law changes
Texas groups receive RFK Human Rights Award
Lawmakers discuss climate change
House passes bill offering immigrants path to citizenship
Senate passes bill to crack down on robocalls
Democrats, President Trump face off