Skip to content
KWKT
Waco
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Lone Star News
National & World News
Health News
Business
Weird News
Political News
Report It
Weather
Weather Headlines
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Sports
Local Sports
Baylor
Texas A&M
Big Race – Indy
Big Tournament
MLB
MLB Texas
Golf
NFL
NFL Dallas
NFL Houston
NFL Draft
NCAA
NCAA Basketball
Community
Calendar
Buy Local
Health Resource Center
Ask The Experts
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Health
Pain Stops Here
Health and Medical
Life & Health
Simple Health
Contests
Livestream
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
App
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Washington-DC
Bill would make companies post overseas job numbers
300 migrant children at border moved to new facility
Black Caucus to commemorate 400th anniversary of first Africans in English North American
Senators say plan would help fight against cyber-attacks
SCOTUS throws out case where black jurors were treated differently
More Washington-DC Headlines
Democrats call on Trump to help deescalate tensions with Iran
Lawmakers want oil giants forced to use ethanol
Democrats push for gun background checks
Trump Admin. loosens standards for coal emissions
Dems push back on delay to put Tubman on the $20
Democrats decry Trump’s deportation plan
Supreme Court issues first of 4 gerrymandering rulings
PAVE Act introduced to increase election security
Trump announces new health insurance rules
Lawmakers want firm protections for non-citizen veterans