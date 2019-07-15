Meteorologist Emily Kayes expects lots of sun and heat for Tuesday, with a few clouds moving in for Wednesday.
For a look at the rest of the forecast, check out the video clip above.
Emily Kaye’s Forecast doesn’t have much rain promise
Waco94°F Fair Feels like 100°
- Wind
- 10 mph SE
- Humidity
- 46%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
77°F Mostly Clear
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Bryan91°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 106°
- Wind
- 10 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 68%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
77°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Killeen/Hood Aaf92°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 99°
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Humidity
- 51%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
76°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Temple94°F Fair Feels like 104°
- Wind
- 5 mph SE
- Humidity
- 52%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
75°F Mostly Clear
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous