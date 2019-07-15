Emily Kaye’s Forecast doesn’t have much rain promise

Forecast
Meteorologist Emily Kayes expects lots of sun and heat for Tuesday, with a few clouds moving in for Wednesday.
For a look at the rest of the forecast, check out the video clip above.

Fair

Waco

94°F Fair Feels like 100°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
77°F Mostly Clear
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Bryan

91°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 106°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
77°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Killeen/Hood Aaf

92°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 99°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
76°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Temple

94°F Fair Feels like 104°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
75°F Mostly Clear
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

