Most of Central Texas is under a heat advisory. Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the details.

We can expect to see a hot and humid week here in Central Texas. Highs will hover around 100 degrees for the next several days with mostly sunny skies.

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

° / 77°
% ° 77°

Tuesday

99° / 76°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 99° 76°

Wednesday

98° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 98° 75°

Thursday

97° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 97° 75°

Friday

98° / 75°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 98° 75°

Saturday

98° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 98° 74°

Sunday

98° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 98° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

1 AM
Clear
0%
83°

82°

2 AM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

3 AM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

4 AM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

5 AM
Clear
1%
79°

78°

6 AM
Clear
3%
78°

78°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
78°

80°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
80°

83°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
83°

86°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
86°

89°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
89°

92°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

94°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

96°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

97°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
97°

98°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
98°

98°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
98°

97°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
97°

95°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

92°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

88°

9 PM
Clear
0%
88°

86°

10 PM
Clear
1%
86°

84°

11 PM
Clear
1%
84°

83°

12 AM
Clear
2%
83°

