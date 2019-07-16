Most of Central Texas is under a heat advisory. Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the details.

Skip to content
Weather
Posted:
Jul 15, 2019 / 10:31 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 15, 2019 / 10:31 PM CDT
We can expect to see a hot and humid week here in Central Texas. Highs will hover around 100 degrees for the next several days with mostly sunny skies.
7 Day Forecast
Monday
°
/
77°
%
°
77°
Tuesday
99°
/
76°
Sunny
Sunny
10%
99°
76°
Wednesday
98°
/
75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny
10%
98°
75°
Thursday
97°
/
75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
10%
97°
75°
Friday
98°
/
75°
Sunny
Sunny
10%
98°
75°
Saturday
98°
/
74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
10%
98°
74°
Sunday
98°
/
75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny
10%
98°
75°
Hourly Forecast
83°
1 AM
Clear
0%
83°
82°
2 AM
Clear
0%
82°
81°
3 AM
Clear
0%
81°
80°
4 AM
Clear
0%
80°
79°
5 AM
Clear
1%
79°
78°
6 AM
Clear
3%
78°
78°
7 AM
Sunny
4%
78°
80°
8 AM
Sunny
5%
80°
83°
9 AM
Sunny
3%
83°
86°
10 AM
Sunny
1%
86°
89°
11 AM
Sunny
0%
89°
92°
12 PM
Sunny
0%
92°
94°
1 PM
Sunny
0%
94°
96°
2 PM
Sunny
0%
96°
97°
3 PM
Sunny
0%
97°
98°
4 PM
Sunny
0%
98°
98°
5 PM
Sunny
0%
98°
97°
6 PM
Sunny
0%
97°
95°
7 PM
Sunny
0%
95°
92°
8 PM
Sunny
0%
92°
88°
9 PM
Clear
0%
88°
86°
10 PM
Clear
1%
86°
84°
11 PM
Clear
1%
84°
83°
12 AM
Clear
2%
83°
