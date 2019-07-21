Sunday and Monday will be be hot and humid, but a brief cool down is on the way. Temperatures will drop down into the 80s on Tuesday thanks to a strong cold front. Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the details.
When is the next chance of rain? Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye tells us when to break out the umbrellas.
Waco85°F Fair Feels like 89°
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Humidity
- 61%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
74°F Mostly Clear
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Bryan84°F Fair Feels like 90°
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Humidity
- 72%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
76°F Mostly Clear
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Killeen/Hood Aaf83°F Fair Feels like 87°
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Humidity
- 61%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Clear
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Temple83°F Fair Feels like 88°
- Wind
- 14 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 69%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Clear
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity