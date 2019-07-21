When is the next chance of rain? Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye tells us when to break out the umbrellas.

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Sunday and Monday will be be hot and humid, but a brief cool down is on the way. Temperatures will drop down into the 80s on Tuesday thanks to a strong cold front. Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the details.

Fair

Waco

85°F Fair Feels like 89°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
74°F Mostly Clear
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Bryan

84°F Fair Feels like 90°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
76°F Mostly Clear
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Killeen/Hood Aaf

83°F Fair Feels like 87°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
72°F Clear
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Temple

83°F Fair Feels like 88°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
72°F Clear
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

° / 73°
% ° 73°

Sunday

99° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 99° 74°

Monday

100° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 100° 73°

Tuesday

91° / 68°
AM Showers
AM Showers 30% 91° 68°

Wednesday

91° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 91° 63°

Thursday

91° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 91° 66°

Friday

94° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 94° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

1 AM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

2 AM
Clear
0%
80°

78°

3 AM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

4 AM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

5 AM
Clear
2%
76°

75°

6 AM
Clear
4%
75°

74°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
74°

77°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
77°

81°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
81°

84°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
84°

87°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
87°

91°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

93°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

95°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
95°

96°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
96°

97°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
97°

98°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
98°

96°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

96°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

92°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

88°

9 PM
Clear
0%
88°

85°

10 PM
Clear
0%
85°

83°

11 PM
Clear
0%
83°

82°

12 AM
Clear
1%
82°

