Pittsburgh marks its 4th alligator sighting since May

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

This photo provided by Shaler Township Police shows a baby alligator has been found in the parking lot of a grocery store near Pittsburgh. Shaler Township, Pa., Police Lt. Dave Banko says an employee found the 2-foot-long creature Friday, July 19, 2019 near a garbage can at the Giant Eagle grocery store. The police department posted on its Facebook page that reptile’s owner should send them a message. Paul McIntyre, of Big Daddy Wildlife Removal, says the animal was healthy, docile and seems like a pet. (Shaler Township Police via AP)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A baby alligator has been found far from the tropics in the parking lot of a grocery store near Pittsburgh.

It’s the fourth alligator discovered around the city since May.

Shaler Township Police Lt. Dave Banko tells the Tribune Review an employee found the 2-foot-long creature Friday morning near a garbage can at the Giant Eagle grocery store.

Paul McIntyre, of Big Daddy Wildlife Removal, says the animal was healthy, docile and seems like a pet.

Three other gators have been found around Pittsburgh since May.

On June 8, a 2½-foot-long alligator was found on a home’s porch. Two days earlier, a man walking his dog spotted a 5-foot-long alligator in front of a garage. On May 18, a 3-foot-long gator was captured near a riverside park.

There’s no word on whether the gator sightings are related. It’s not illegal to own an alligator in Pennsylvania.

___

Information from: Tribune-Review, http://triblive.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Upcoming Events

90210 Countdown Clock

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests